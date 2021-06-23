Arion Trading Down 49.3% Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Arion has a market cap of $28,711.42 and $5.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arion has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00047754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00114448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00162675 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,832.86 or 1.00097760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,153,845 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

