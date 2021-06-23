Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to post sales of $26.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.95 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $47.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $117.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $121.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $140.10 million, with estimates ranging from $135.63 million to $144.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASC. HC Wainwright upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASC traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,689. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $138.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

