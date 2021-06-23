ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE MT opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.08.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,669,000 after acquiring an additional 68,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 500,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after buying an additional 364,199 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,587,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

