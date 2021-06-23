Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Trading 9.3% Higher

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) traded up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.90 and last traded at $46.54. 3,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 219,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $364,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lamond purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

