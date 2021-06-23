Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

ANIX opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.41. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emily Gottschalk purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,150. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 51.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 57,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.