Anglo American’s (NGLOY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NGLOY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.06. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

