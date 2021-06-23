Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Dawson James raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $25.60. Dawson James currently has a buy rating on the stock. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 57,543 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVXL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,743,000 after acquiring an additional 718,802 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 242,093 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 169,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

