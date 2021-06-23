AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AnaptysBio from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

ANAB opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.47 million, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.17. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million. Analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $330,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,634,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 640.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 137,996 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

