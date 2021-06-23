Analyzing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) & Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Dorian LPG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 4 0 2.67 Dorian LPG 0 2 1 0 2.33

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus target price of $35.25, indicating a potential downside of 19.83%. Dorian LPG has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential downside of 4.99%. Given Dorian LPG’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Dorian LPG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A Dorian LPG 29.30% 8.66% 5.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Dorian LPG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.27 $517.96 million $4.96 8.86 Dorian LPG $315.94 million 1.89 $92.57 million N/A N/A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Dorian LPG.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats ZIM Integrated Shipping Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.