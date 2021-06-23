Analyzing StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and StageZero Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.69 -$211.90 million $0.29 73.66 StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 6.03 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

StageZero Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Clinical Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A StageZero Life Sciences -200.26% N/A -165.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and StageZero Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92 StageZero Life Sciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $24.55, suggesting a potential upside of 14.70%. Given Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Summary

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics beats StageZero Life Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. It also offers Aristotle, a multi-cancer panel test for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer; and COVID PCR testing and blood test analysis. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

