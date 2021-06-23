Analyzing Agora (NASDAQ:API) & Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Agora (NASDAQ:API) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Agora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Splunk shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Agora shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Splunk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Agora and Splunk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agora 0 1 6 0 2.86 Splunk 0 13 21 0 2.62

Agora presently has a consensus price target of $69.33, indicating a potential upside of 85.58%. Splunk has a consensus price target of $184.53, indicating a potential upside of 32.17%. Given Agora’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Agora is more favorable than Splunk.

Profitability

This table compares Agora and Splunk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agora -15.04% -2.90% -2.71% Splunk -46.72% -49.90% -13.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agora and Splunk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agora $133.56 million 29.61 -$3.12 million ($3.02) -12.37 Splunk $2.23 billion 10.26 -$907.98 million ($4.55) -30.68

Agora has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agora beats Splunk on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agora

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company offers its solutions in the areas of social, education, entertainment, gaming, e-commerce, financial Services, and healthcare, as well as provides customer support services. Agora, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc. provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities. It also provides Splunk Solutions, such as Splunk Security solutions that enable cybersecurity teams streamline the security operations workflow, accelerate threat detection and response, enhance threat visibility, and scale resources to increase analyst productivity through machine learning and runbook-driven automation; Splunk IT Solutions that provide IT Operations teams visibility and control across cloud and on-premises environments; and Splunk Observability Solutions for building and maintaining infrastructure and applications. In addition, the company offers Ecosystem Solutions, which includes pre-built data inputs, workflows, searches, reports, alerts, custom dashboards, flexible UI components, custom data visualizations, and integration actions and methods, as well as Splunk On-Call, Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring, and Splunk Phantom solutions, which provides APIs, SDKs, and other interfaces that enable its ecosystem, including third-party developers, partners, and customers to build content that configures and extends Splunk solutions to accommodate specific use cases. Further, the company provides adoption and implementation services, education services, and maintenance and customer support services. It sells its offerings directly through field and inside sales, and indirectly through various routes to market with various partners. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

