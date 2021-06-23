Analysts Set Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) PT at $70.78

Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRUB. BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $382,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,493.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,975 shares of company stock worth $1,809,298. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grubhub by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,591,000 after acquiring an additional 198,096 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,367,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,075,000 after purchasing an additional 194,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 56.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,623,000 after purchasing an additional 803,847 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 7.5% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,892,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after purchasing an additional 132,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

GRUB traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 54,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,313,502. Grubhub has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Grubhub will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

