Analysts Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Price Target at $104.80

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,238,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,052,500.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,234,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1,690.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,478,000 after buying an additional 258,713 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after buying an additional 250,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,851,000 after buying an additional 205,406 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GL traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $95.05. The company had a trading volume of 486,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,486. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

