Analysts Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Target Price at $77.35

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.70. 2,449,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,066. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 849.58, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.56.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

