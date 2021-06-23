Analysts Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) PT at $5.05

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th.

CRH stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. CRH has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in CRH by 38.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 46.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CRH by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

