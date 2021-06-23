Analysts Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) PT at $5.05

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.05.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th.
CRH stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. CRH has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.27.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.