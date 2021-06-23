Analysts Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target at C$114.56

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$114.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$105.50 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE GIB.A traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$111.77. 237,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The firm has a market cap of C$27.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$108.66. CGI has a 1-year low of C$80.29 and a 1-year high of C$113.50.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

