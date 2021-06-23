Analysts Set Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Price Target at $25.17

Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARD. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its position in Ardagh Group by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 1,915,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after buying an additional 1,124,356 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Ardagh Group by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 222,472 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ardagh Group by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 196,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ardagh Group by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 142,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ardagh Group by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARD opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.84 million, a PE ratio of -126.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.90. Ardagh Group has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

