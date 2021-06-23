Analysts Set AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target at $52.60

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $144,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Management Ltd grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 2,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 69,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,374,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,020. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $71.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.40.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.