Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Beyond Air (XAIR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Beyond Air (NASDAQ: XAIR):

6/22/2021 – Beyond Air had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Beyond Air had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Beyond Air had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Beyond Air was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

6/15/2021 – Beyond Air had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

4/28/2021 – Beyond Air is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Beyond Air is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

XAIR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. Beyond Air, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $7.87.

Get Beyond Air Inc alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 133.04% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.