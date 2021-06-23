Analysts Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Shares of UPST stock traded up $5.83 on Wednesday, hitting $125.48. The company had a trading volume of 211,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,190. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $191.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

