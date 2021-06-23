Analysts Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Brokerages expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to post sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock remained flat at $$27.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,177,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,877. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

