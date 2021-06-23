Analysts Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.22). Trupanion posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 525%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,024 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,159 shares of company stock worth $2,303,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,109 shares in the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,131,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,757,000 after purchasing an additional 289,872 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,089,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 673.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 177,139 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.69. 260,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,514. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.76 and a beta of 1.90. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.74.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

