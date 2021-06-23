Analysts Expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.85) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($2.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($3.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 44,996 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 169,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 248,326 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $14.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $422.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.53. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.