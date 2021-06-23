Analysts Expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.14 Million

Brokerages expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to announce $60.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.00 million. Prothena posted sales of $200,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29,970%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $118.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.16 million to $140.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $900,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.76. 4,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,292. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

