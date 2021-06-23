Analysts Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after buying an additional 76,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 27,355 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,945,000 after buying an additional 172,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

