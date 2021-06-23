Analysts Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.90 Billion

Analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to post sales of $4.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.03 billion. Lear reported sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $20.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.64 billion to $21.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.75 billion to $23.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEA. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.46.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.33. 2,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.91. Lear has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

