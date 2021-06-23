Analysts Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Post $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Global Payments by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Global Payments by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,423,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.18. 4,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.82. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

