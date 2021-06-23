Analysts Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.86. Clean Harbors posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE CLH opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.74. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $96.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,063,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 7.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,229,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,850,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

