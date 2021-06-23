Analysts Expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to Post $0.66 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a market cap of $858.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $49.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

