Analysts Anticipate Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.03 Million

Brokerages expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to post $88.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.60 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $376.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.17 million to $379.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $546.99 million, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skillz.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth about $2,621,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKLZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 353,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,954,370. Skillz has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.51 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

