Analysts Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Sequans Communications posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million.

Several research firms recently commented on SQNS. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SQNS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,092. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

