Analysts Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $850.09 Million

Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will report sales of $850.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $811.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $863.80 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $462.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.77.

FND traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $100.32. 14,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,834. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $116.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 130,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,345 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

