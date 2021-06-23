Analysts Anticipate Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Analysts expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. Eldorado Gold reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of EGO opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.19. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 454,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 118,198 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,637,000 after buying an additional 566,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $4,133,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

