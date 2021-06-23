Analysts Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $586.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.