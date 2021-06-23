Analysts Anticipate Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.34). Despegar.com posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Despegar.com.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of DESP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,040. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $959.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DESP. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at $172,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Despegar.com (DESP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.