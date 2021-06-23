Analysts Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Carvana reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.15.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $13,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,656.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.12, for a total transaction of $4,121,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,284,903 shares of company stock worth $347,015,996. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.33. 54,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,245. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of -152.89 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.15.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.