Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 145.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

ADI stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $163.89. 84,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,997. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $168.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $919,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,449.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,655 shares of company stock worth $8,668,021 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

