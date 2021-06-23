Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Down 26.7% Over Last Week

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $11.85 or 0.00035438 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $85.36 million and $11.44 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00046290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00107791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00168445 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,477.29 or 1.00080310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 7,201,184 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

