AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.13. AMETEK reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,760 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,217 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after acquiring an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,233,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,042,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,303,000 after acquiring an additional 156,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,100,000 after acquiring an additional 69,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,967,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,043,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $139.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

