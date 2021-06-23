AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.900-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.74 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of ABC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,529. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,730. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

