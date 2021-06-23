American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $266.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

