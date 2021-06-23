American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of American Public Education worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $41.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $533.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APEI shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

