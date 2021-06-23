American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 26.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,209 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

NYSE:AMH opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.