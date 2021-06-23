American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,721 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 63,350 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after buying an additional 201,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,426,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in American Express by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,157,000 after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $164.50 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $167.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

