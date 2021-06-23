American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.19.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.00%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,560 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,044. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.