Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Trading 4.1% Higher

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.45. 293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 69,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $801.33 million, a PE ratio of 84.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 1.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,917.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 183.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,260,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

