AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s share price dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $51.61 and last traded at $52.24. Approximately 507,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 170,777,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.69.

Specifically, insider Elizabeth F. Frank sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $606,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,315.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,294 shares in the company, valued at $936,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,819 shares of company stock worth $8,288,483. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMC. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after buying an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 503,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

