Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by NexWave Capital Partners LLC

NexWave Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,505.44 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,630.08 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,312.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

