Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Holdings Lifted by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,177,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955,693 shares during the quarter. Amarin accounts for about 4.7% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Amarin worth $19,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 20.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,020,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 171,779 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. 85,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659,762. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

