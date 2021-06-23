Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

Shares of ZM traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $381.73. The company had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,410. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,194 shares of company stock valued at $77,984,818. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.